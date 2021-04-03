Barcelona and Real Madrid join the chase for Haaland

BARCELONA • Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland is set to be the biggest transfer tug-of-war in the summer, after his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf Inge visited Barcelona on Thursday to meet with the Spanish club's newly elected president Joan Laporta.

They also met Real Madrid's representatives, with both Spanish giants joining Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea as the 20-year-old's list of suitors grows longer.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Raiola yesterday flew to London to hold meetings with Premier League clubs Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool as they are "the only ones in England with the financial muscle and sporting project to convince Haaland" to switch sides.

"Barca's interest in the player has been confirmed in this meeting and they will enter the bidding," wrote Catalan daily Sport, reporting that discussions were held with Laporta and Barca's director of football Mateu Alemany.

According to Cadena Cope radio station and Madrid sports daily AS, Raiola and Alf Inge subsequently sat down for talks with Real president Florentino Perez.

With Barca in heavy financial debt - they are reportedly over €1 billion (S$1.58 billion) in the red - the Catalans cannot afford to get into a bidding war for Haaland.

Mundo, which has close links with Ronald Koeman's side, hinted that in order to pave the way for the Norway international's move to the Nou Camp, Barca "need the player to choose the club".

Real have also been placed in financial restraints due to the coronavirus pandemic - they failed to sign a new player in the past two transfer windows for the first time in history - but it is understood that Perez is keeping his powder dry for the summer.

Dortmund reportedly will not entertain any bid less than €150 million for Haaland, which places Man City, said to be favourites to get his signature, Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool in an advantageous situation as they are in a stronger financial position compared to their Spanish counterparts.

The young hotshot has a release clause that activates next year, allowing him to leave for a mere €75 million.

But, having scored 78 goals in his last 76 matches for the Germans and previous club RB Salzburg, his unbelievable form has sparked talk that European bigwigs will make their move for him this summer, rather than wait another season.

Dortmund still hope Haaland can somehow be persuaded to stay one more campaign at the Westfalenstadion, even though they are all but out of the Bundesliga title race, trailing champions and leaders Bayern Munich (61) by 18 points.

On his star man, who joined in January last year, sporting director Michael Zorc said: "I have never seen someone like him. We can search Europe-wide.

"If he ever left us to go somewhere, there would only be a handful of clubs, but we'll try to keep him as long as possible for sporting reasons."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE