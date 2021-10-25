Barca's problems pile up

BARCELONA • David Alaba could not have picked a better game to open his account for Real Madrid, becoming just the fifth player to score on his Clasico debut in the past 21 years after Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Raphael Varane and Jese Rodriguez.

Lucas Vazquez wrapped up the game in extra time and, while Sergio Aguero pulled one back at the death with his first strike for Barcelona, it was a case of too little, too late as the visitors beat their La Liga rivals 2-1 at the Nou Camp yesterday.

Austria defender Alaba, who moved from Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with his first goal for the club, finding the top corner with a rocket.

He started the move by dispossessing Memphis Depay, before feeding Vinicius Jr, who beat Oscar Mingueza deep in his own half. After laying it off to Rodrygo, the ball was recycled back to Alaba, who rammed home in emphatic fashion.

The 86,422 fans at the Nou Camp were silenced in what was the first Clasico of the season. Despite Barca's control of possession in the first half, they were unable to handle Real's counter-attacking tactics.

Beleaguered manager Ronald Koeman brought on Philippe Coutinho at half-time, while strikers Aguero and Luuk de Jong were also thrown in soon after as they searched for an equaliser.

With seven minutes of injury time added on, Real doubled their lead when Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved a shot from Marco Asensio from another counter-attack, but Vazquez pounced on the rebound to score.

Barca got a goal back in the 97th minute when Sergino Dest crossed to Aguero in the six-yard box and the Argentinian tapped in. But it proved to be a consolation goal as the visitors moved provisionally top of La Liga with 20 points.

Barca are five points behind in ninth place but their second league defeat of the season, coming against their most hated opponents, pushes Koeman closer to the brink.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, who returned in the summer for the second spell at the club, won at the Nou Camp for the first time in his managerial career.

The visitors also reinforced their recent superiority over the hosts after recording their fourth straight victory over Barca.

REUTERS