Barca support is perfect: Koeman

MADRID • Ronald Koeman insisted on Saturday he had the backing of Barcelona president Joan Laporta despite a 2-0 La Liga defeat by Atletico Madrid, and that "everything is perfect".

The Spanish champions strolled to a convincing victory at the Wanda Metropolitano thanks to strikes from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez, who scored his first goal against Barca since leaving the club in the summer of last year.

The Catalan giants have now managed only one win in their last six games to cast further doubt on Koeman's future as coach but Laporta said earlier on Saturday the Dutchman would continue regardless of the result against Atletico.

The former Netherlands boss confirmed after the game he had spoken to Laporta about his position and believes more certainty about his future will help improve Barca's form.

"It went well because before, there was no clarity," said Koeman. "We spoke last night on the phone, then again this morning, about the club, the team, about me.

"Clarity is very important, for the confidence of the coach, for the players too, for them to know the coach is still here. We are Barca, we still have to win games. This pressure is also normal.

"It exists for any coach, even more at Barca, but the president has spoken well, he has made his decision, as he said this afternoon, and everything is perfect."

Koeman also claimed "it was never too late" to receive the support of the club but was unable to answer why Laporta's backing had not come earlier.

"It's a question for the president," he said.

But despite the 58-year-old's insistence that he retains the confidence of the board, his future is on shaky ground.

Barca, who are ninth in the La Liga on 12 points, are reportedly considering club icon Xavi Hernandez, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte and former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo as alternatives.

However, the £10 million (S$18.4 million) payout to Koeman if fired is a sticking point as the club are in financial trouble.

