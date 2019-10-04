Barca pumped by Messi return

BARCELONA • The roar that rocked Barcelona's Nou Camp on Wednesday night spoke of joy, as well as relief, at the return of their talisman Lionel Messi.

With six minutes left on a difficult night, Luis Suarez took advantage of a brilliant Messi run to score his second goal and take a team who had been outplayed from a goal down to defeat Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League.

Barcelona were facing their first home defeat in six years of European football, a run stretching back 39 games, but the visitors failed to take their chances.

"It's hard to take because, with everything we created, we deserved more," said Inter coach Antonio Conte, whose team are last in Group F with one point, three behind Barcelona. "We hurt them, but not as much as we could have. In the end, a move from two superstars changed everything."

Lautaro Martinez had given Inter the lead inside two minutes but his goal was cancelled out by an outstanding volley from Suarez after the interval.

Messi, in only his second start this term, then showed what the Catalans have been missing with a decisive assist.

The captain received the ball close to the halfway line on the right, beat two men before taking out another with a pass to Suarez, whose first touch beat his marker before he buried the ball past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Messi said after playing 90 minutes for the first time this season: "I've just been trying to get going. I'm glad I was able to complete the game and end it well.

29 Goal contributions (22 scored, 7 assisted) Lionel Messi has made in his last 13 starts in the Champions League group stage at the Nou Camp.

"I'm tired and I'm lacking a bit of fitness but, once I play more games, I'll start feeling more liberated. I feel at my best when I'm playing a lot of games."

The 32-year-old returned to pre-season late after playing in the Copa America and suffered a calf injury on his first day back in training.

Repeated fitness setbacks meant he has played only two of seven La Liga games, and the champions have dropped eight points and fallen to fourth in the standings.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said: "We are so happy that he was able to play for 90 minutes... because it's always easier when he's around."

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde also showed his tactical nous when he replaced Sergio Busquets with Arturo Vidal. The Chile midfielder was given freedom to roam forward and provided the cross from which Suarez scored his unstoppable volley, one which appeared to demoralise Inter while galvanising Barca.

"We had control with Busquets, Arthur and Frenkie de Jong but we needed to get closer to their area, we managed to do that in the end and it's because of that we were able to create better chances and win the game," said Valverde.

