Barca off to winning start in the new year

HUESCA (Spain) • Barcelona won 1-0 at bottom side Huesca on Sunday as Lionel Messi became the first non-Spanish player to make 500 appearances in La Liga.

The captain returned after missing the final game of last year with an ankle knock with aplomb, swinging in a cross for Frenkie de Jong to divert home for the only goal on 27 minutes.

The Catalans kick-started a potentially season-defining run of four consecutive away matches with a victory that was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, but they remain in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid (38) and having played a game more.

"In general, aside from the last 20 minutes, we played well," said coach Ronald Koeman. "We created a lot of danger, which isn't easy against a team that shuts up at the back. We got a great goal, and we had two or three more chances to pull away."

Barca dominated possession and created a number of chances but Huesca goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez produced several fine saves to keep the hosts in touch.

After de Jong's opener, Messi was denied a second just before half-time when Fernandez superbly clawed away his free kick heading towards the top corner.

The Argentina forward was again thwarted by the legs of the goalkeeper in the second half after combining well with Pedri, moments after Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacted sharply to keep out Rafa Mir's inventive back-heel.

That was a rare threat from Huesca who have won just once in 17 tries this season but had taken points off most visitors to their Estadio El Alcoraz, including Atletico in September.

"We came out strong and very concentrated. It's the main base we need. If we have that, we improve a lot with the ball and if we get better in front of goal, then we can have a very good start to the year," added Koeman.

But it will be tough for Barca to reel in Atletico, who continue to set the pace with a 2-1 victory at Alaves thanks to goals from Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez.

The hosts had defender Victor Laguardia sent off.

Diego Simeone's men restored their two-point advantage over Real Madrid and have two games in hand on their city rivals.

"We knew it would be a difficult game as Alaves always make things tough and they proved that by drawing level with one player less but it was so important for us to get the win," said Llorente.

