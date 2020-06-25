Barca lacking agility, precision, admits Setien

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Quique Setien admitted his side have struggled to get going since the Spanish La Liga season returned following a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after a scrappy 1-0 win at home against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Barca needed a goal in the 71st minute from substitute Ivan Rakitic to see off a determined Bilbao side and, although they picked up a third win in four matches since the season restarted, they again failed to sparkle.

"When teams offer you little space, you have to be very precise and agile and we have been lacking that since we returned," Setien told a virtual news conference. "It's not been easy and we are missing something overall, a bit of spark.

"Our opponents have a lot to do with this because they are sticking together and leaving hardly any space and we're finding it hard to open them up. But I think we'll start to find it easier the more the season goes on."

Barca thrashed Real Mallorca 4-0 on their return after the long break but looked rusty in last week's 2-0 victory over struggling Leganes and on Friday were held 0-0 at Sevilla, allowing Real Madrid to go top of the league on Sunday.

The win over Bilbao took Barca three points ahead of Real before Zinedine Zidane's side faced Mallorca yesterday.

Lionel Messi looked particularly wearied by his team's display.

The Argentinian was creator-in-chief again but the dependence on him was high.

He cut a frustrated figure as he tried to spark attacks but his efforts from distance, including one chip easily collected, hinted at desperation.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE