Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis

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SEVILLE, Spain, Oct 17 - Barcelona's LaLiga juggernaut rolled into Seville on Saturday and left with the scoreboard smoking, as the leaders beat Real Betis 5-2 to make it nine wins from nine and stretch their blistering league tally to 39 goals.

Lamine Yamal lit the fuse with a dazzling opener before Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and substitute Dani Olmo joined the party, while Valentin Gomez and Ez Abde replied for Betis, who played much of the second half with 10 men after Facundo Bernal was sent off for headbutting Lamine.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Espanyol thanks to Alex Baena's 89th-minute strike after Julian Alvarez broke down the left and squared for the substitute to smash home.

Barca moved to 27 points, five above Atletico, while third-placed Betis have 19 and Real Madrid, who host Sevilla on Sunday, sit fourth on 18. REUTERS