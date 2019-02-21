Barca have to learn to hit the target: Valverde

LYON • Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde let his players know in no uncertain terms their struggles in front of goal could cost them dear, admitting their 0-0 draw at Lyon in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie was a "dangerous result".

While the Spanish champions had the lion's share of possession on Tuesday, they were profligate with only five of 25 shots on target.

The home team, who were missing suspended captain Nabil Fekir, almost made them pay when Martin Terrier hit the bar early on.

Lionel Messi and his teammates were once again left frustrated on their travels and have now gone six away matches without winning in the knockout stages, scoring just a single goal in three years.

Luis Suarez's European form is of particular concern to Barcelona fans - he has yet to open his account this season and again failed to net away from the Nou Camp - a drought that dates back to Sept 16, 2015.

But Valverde dismissed Suarez's critics, insisting he was not worried as the Uruguay international was still "generating scoring chances, which is what is asked of a striker".

He said: "Even if he doesn't have chances, he creates them for his teammates. Opponents are frightened of him.

24

Hours Luis Suarez played without scoring an away goal for Barcelona in the Champions League, since he netted against Roma in 2015

"Football is like that and strikers will have these streaks. The important thing is to have chances."

Defender Gerard Pique also backed his teammate to rediscover his touch in front of goal, claiming if "Suarez has shown one thing, it is that he has a lot of goals in him".

However, with Barcelona not at their flowing best after a run of four draws in their past five matches, Valverde conceded "the tie is in the air" when Lyon arrive in Spain for the second leg on March 13.

The Spaniard added: "I don't think it's very easy to win away from home in the Champions League. We have absolutely dominated and they have not lost in this competition this season.

"We played good football, but you have to hit the target as well, and we didn't. We deserved a better result and did enough to win. It just wasn't our night. We are on the right road, though and... we will try to win it in front of our fans."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN