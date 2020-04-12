Barca deny ex-VP's corruption claim

MADRID • Barcelona have denied what the club describe as "serious and unfounded accusations" of corruption, after a former vice-president claimed someone "had put their hands in the till".

Emili Rousaud was one of six board members to resign on Thursday night, as Barca continue to be embroiled in political crisis under president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

All six resigning board members called for the 2021 presidential elections to be brought forward in a joint letter published on Friday by the newspaper La Vanguardia.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Rousaud discussed the social media controversy that rocked the club in February, when Barcelona were accused of hiring a company called I3 Ventures to discredit opponents of Bartomeu online, including players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

"If the auditors tell us the cost of these services is €100,000 (S$154,590) and we have paid one million, it means someone has put (his) hand in the till. I have no evidence and I cannot say who," Rousaud told the programme RAC1 on Friday.

Barcelona responded with an official statement that read: "In light of the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Emili Rousaud... FC Barcelona categorically denies any activity that can be described as corruption and therefore reserves the right to any legal action that may correspond."

Bartomeu terminated the club's contract with I3 Ventures in February. He said it had been hired only to monitor posts on social media and announced an internal audit to investigate any irregularity.

"The analysis of the monitoring services of social networks is being subjected to an independent audit by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, which is still ongoing and, therefore, without any conclusions," Barcelona's statement added.

Rousaud had been appointed as a vice-president only in January and was seen as a leading candidate to succeed Bartomeu, who cannot stand again when the presidential elections come round next year.

Instead, he has quit, citing frustrations with the club's management, along with fellow vice-president Enrique Tombas, as well as directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Teixidor.

