Barca coach won't sweat over Messi-Abidal dispute

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Quique Setien said on Wednesday that he would not get involved in "Lionel Messi's life", after the Argentinian superstar became entangled in a row with the club's sporting director Eric Abidal.

Messi hit back at his former teammate on Tuesday after the Frenchman, 40, had blamed slackness in the dressing room for the dismissal of Setien's predecessor, Ernesto Valverde, last month.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport, Abidal said that under Valverde, many players were unhappy, did not work hard enough and had not communicated properly.

Club captain Messi challenged him to name names and claimed that what he said was not true.

"I'm not going to get into Messi's life, or anyone's life," said Setien, who replaced Valverde.

"What interests me is football, everything else are situations that I will not be able to control, therefore I do not sweat on it."

The 61-year-old also denied that he had spoken individually to Messi about the incident but said it had been briefly discussed in a training session by the squad.

Messi's contract runs till next summer but it contains a clause that would allow him to quit the Nou Camp for free at the end of his penultimate season.

For a player who has been holding Barcelona together in recent years, that could be a dire situation.

But Setien said the 32-year-old's behaviour remained the same.

"I have seen him smiling, I have seen him looking happy. He loves to come to training, he loves to be here and I have seen him just like he was yesterday or the day before yesterday," he said.

"I will do everything to ensure this does not affect the team. I can't control anything else and won't waste my energy."

Spanish media reported later on Wednesday, citing sources close to the club, that Abidal had met Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu who would no longer consider, as speculated beforehand, demanding the Frenchman's resignation.

Messi's outburst also dominated the front pages of Wednesday's sports newspapers.

Sport said his reaction had caused a "tsunami", Marca declared the Argentinian had delivered "a knockout blow", while AS headlined its edition "FC Chaos".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS