Barca can't afford Messi

BARCELONA • Barcelona president Joan Laporta yesterday said the La Liga club had no choice but to part ways with talisman Lionel Messi, who has been at the Nou Camp for all of his playing career, as it could jeopardise the club's already precarious financial situation.

The Catalan giants made a bombshell announcement on Thursday night that there had been a parting of ways with their captain, ending a 21-year stint during which he became their record appearance-maker (778) and goalscorer (672).

Laporta, whose entire re-election bid in March was centred on securing the future of the club's greatest player, who was technically a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June, blamed La Liga for the situation.

He said the club had lined up two new deals with Messi, firstly a two-year deal made payable over five, and then a separate five-year deal.

But the 59-year-old claimed that the reigning King's Cup winners were unable to get either deal done because of the Spanish league's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, and that he was not willing to agree to La Liga's proposed private equity investment from CVC solely in order to secure Messi's future.

He said: "In order to meet FFP, Barca had to agree to an operation, essentially re-mortgaging the club, which would affect us for the next 50 years in terms of TV rights, and I had to make the decision.

"We cannot put the institution at greater risk."

But while Laporta insisted the club and Messi had both wanted to sign a new contract, he also admitted the club's ballooning debt were also a factor leading to the 34-year-old's shock exit.

Salaries already represent 95 per cent of the club's earnings, meaning it is spending much more than expected, and tying down Messi would see that figure rocket to an unviable 110 per cent - a massive risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Barcelona topped the Deloitte Money League in the 2019-20 season with €715.1 million (S$1.14 billion) yet their debt stands at over €1 billion and ideally, salaries should account for 65-70 per cent of a club's income.

The farcical situation means that none of their four summer signings to date - Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson and Eric Garcia - have yet to be registered for next season and it remains status quo even with Messi leaving.

$1.6b (€1 billion) Barcelona's debt.

Barcelona have been unable to offload high earners like Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti to meet financial requirements and Laporta revealed losses from the coronavirus-impacted 2020-21 season was double what had been expected in excess of €400 million, exacerbating the crisis.

"We need to move on. We won't just try to meet FFP criteria by putting the club at risk for the next 50 years," he said. "The club is above everything - even above the best player in the world."

Taking aim at vilified predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, Laporta said Barcelona's finances were "far, far worse" than anticipated.

"I said we'd do everything possible to keep Messi at Barca within the economic situation of the club," he added. "We reached agreement but couldn't formalise it, because of the club's economic situation, which means we can't register the player due to salary limits.

"I don't want to go on and on about the situation we inherited, and the awful decisions that were made in the past. We have gone from bad to worse."

Messi's last contract at a base €515,000-a-week, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport according to a January report in Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Some observers still believe that this is an act of brinkmanship to get La Liga to loosen their FFP regulations to allow him to stay.

However, Laporta confirmed Messi was already fielding offers with other clubs. Sky Sports yesterday reported Paris Saint-Germain were already making progress in talks and both Barcelona fans and the media appear convinced there is no turning back.

"To suddenly end like this when you thought he was already contracted again... It's really sad, really really sad," said 36-year-old supporter Jose Rivero, while Catalan daily La Vanguardia bid a "sad adieu to a prodigious era".

