Barca can go top in Messi's 45th Clasico

MADRID • Lionel Messi's 45th Clasico today could be his last as Barcelona look to rubber-stamp their progress under Ronald Koeman by beating Real Madrid and claiming first place in La Liga.

The winners' reward will be knocking Atletico Madrid from the top spot.

Such an opportunity seemed improbable at the start of February, when Atletico were 10 points clear with a game in hand. But their recent struggles, combined with a surge in momentum for Real and Barca, have seen that advantage evaporate.

Success for Barcelona today would be another significant check-point in what has been an uplifting few months, the start of a recovery that has run alongside the ongoing uncertainty of what Messi will decide this summer.

Joan Laporta's election as club president has brought enthusiasm and a sense of direction again.

While Messi is not expected to consider offers to renew his contract until the end of the season, what he sees on the pitch could persuade him to stay.

Koeman has trusted the club's youngsters and Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza and Ilaix Moriba have flourished. Mingueza, Moriba, Francisco Trincao and Dest have all scored their first La Liga goals, all of them assisted by Messi.

Messi has thrived too, reclaiming his perch in the scoring chart with 23 goals, and 19 goals in 20 games since the turn of the year.

But, if this is to be his last Clasico, - 16 years after his first, 44 games that have included 26 goals and two hat-tricks - he might see it now as an extra season well spent.

The 33-year-old Argentinian star is looking to score against Real for the first time in three years.

Whatever the result, Atletico will have the chance to go back to the top of the table tomorrow when they play Real Betis.

REAL MADRID V BARCELONA Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am

But they will have to do it without their two star players, Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente, who are both suspended.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE