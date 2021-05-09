Barca-Atleti draw poised to benefit Real

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza marking Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez during their 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp stadium yesterday. The result means Barca (75) stay two points behind the La Liga leaders with three games left and Real Madrid can draw level at the top by beating Sevilla today.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
