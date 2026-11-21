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Organisers of the two major youth leagues in Singapore have several initiatives to tackle bad behaviour from parents.

SINGAPORE – While poor behaviour by parents on the sidelines continues to be a challenge, youth football leagues in Singapore have taken steps to curb unwanted incidents.

From setting clear expectations to introducing measures to hold parents accountable, efforts are in place to ensure that the sidelines remain a positive environment for young players.

It is a common occurrence in the Singapore Youth League (SYL), which is co-organised by the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore (SportSG) , as an initiative under the Unleash the Roar! national football project.

The SYL was launched in 2024 and features over 6,000 youths, averaging about 30 competitive matches a year across 13 age categories from the Under 8s to U-17s.

In response to queries from ST on the disruptive “sideline behaviour” of some parents , a SportSG spokesperson acknowledged that parents “play an important role in shaping young athletes’ development and creating a positive sporting environment”.

The national sport agency said that it works with the sporting community to foster positive sporting behaviour and set clear expectations from the outset.

Through its National Standards for Youth Sports framework , it encourages parents, coaches and other stakeholders to support the holistic development and well-being of young athletes.

There are also resources such as the ActiveSG Academies and Clubs Parents Handbook, which provide practical tips on supporting children through training and competitions, including the importance of appropriate parental behaviour.

“Measures are also in place to promote a safe and respectful sporting environment at youth sport competitions,” said the spokesperson.

“For instance, ActiveSG Cup’s competition rules incorporate the Safe Sport Unified Code, with on-site reminders to encourage appropriate sideline behaviour. The Safe Sport Commission has also worked with the SYL, organised by Unleash the Roar!, to develop a code of conduct that includes guidelines on parental behaviour at competitions.”

At the start of each SYL season, parents, coaches and players are also reminded of appropriate behaviour on and off the pitch and SYL will engage the relevant club or academy to address “any untoward behaviour and seek to prevent recurrence” , added the spokesperson.

Repeated incidents may result in warnings, while serious cases could lead to a temporary suspension of errant parents from SYL activities.

ST understands that there had been instances where parents were handed such a suspension.

SportSG said that creating a positive sporting environment is a shared responsibility, and everyone in the sporting community has a part to play.

“We encourage parents to be positive role models and support their children’s sporting journeys. Youth sport is not just about results, but also about learning, personal growth, teamwork and enjoyment of sport,” the spokesperson added.

JSSL Singapore, a private youth football academy and major organiser of youth leagues and tournaments in Singapore, also has its own measures to curb bad behaviour among parents.

JSSL general manager Rina Salleh said that its priority is to protect children and ensure matches take place in safe and positive environments. The JSSL National Youth Leagues features 16 age groups spanning U-6 to U-17.

Rina said: “Arguments between adults, or adults shouting at referees or players, should never become the centre of attention at a children’s football match.”

JSSL said that signages are prominently put up at match venues to serve as education and as a reminder to parents. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JSSL

To ensure this, JSSL’s measures include the presence of physical barriers or tape clearly marking designated areas for parents to watch their children’s matches. This keeps spectators away from the pitch area, which is reserved for players, coaches and match officials, noted Rina.

Every venue also has a manager, who would calmly address inappropriate behaviour away from the players, reminding parents of the Code of Conduct that they signed when registering their child at the start of the season.

Rina said: “Where necessary, we involve the coach from the parent’s club to help address the behaviour. If it continues or is sufficiently serious, the parent can be required to leave.

“We follow up after incidents, with action including formal warnings and attendance bans. We ask staff and parents reporting incidents to provide video evidence wherever possible so we can establish what happened.

“Youth football is competitive, and there is nothing wrong with wanting to win. However, adults must keep that ambition in perspective. We encourage parents to praise effort, teamwork and improvement. Children should be able to make mistakes and learn without fearing criticism from the touchline.”