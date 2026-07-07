Balogun controversy had little impact on Belgium team, says coach

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Timothy Weah, Alex Zendejas, Chris Brady, Folarin Balogun and Cristian Roldan of the U.S. look dejected after the match as the U.S. are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

SEATTLE, July 6 - Belgium's commanding 4-1 victory over the United States in Monday's World Cup last-16 clash was barely affected by the swirling controversy around FIFA's decision to lift Folarin Balogun's suspension, according to coach Rudi Garcia.

The U.S. attacker's inclusion in the lineup had cast a shadow over the match after FIFA suspended his automatic one-match ban for a one-year probationary period, despite his red card against Bosnia in the round of 32.

Yet Garcia said the players were neither motivated nor distracted by the affair.

“No, it wasn't at all necessary,” said Garcia when asked at the post-match press conference whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players against the co-hosts.

“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, avoid their pressing and play higher up. We played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great qualification for the quarter-finals.”

Balogun's red card carried an automatic one-match ban, initially ruling him out of Monday's tie with Belgium.

FIFA, however, suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself. U.S. President Donald Trump said he had asked for the decision to be reviewed.

Garcia said Belgium’s squad had been kept informed of the Balogun affair, which prompted a furious reaction from the Belgian federation and created a wider international controversy.

“We told them about what was happening. The group is very mature. We have leaders to help us go through that,” Garcia added.

“I told them that what mattered the most was us. Our team trying to set the game principles, whether it's attack or defence. We were also underlining the strength and weaknesses of the opponent, but we're not analysing anything more. We're not adapting to the opponent. That's not my style as a coach.”

Garcia, who had previously criticised FIFA’s decision, comparing it to April Fool’s Day, said Balogun had spoken to him after the game.

“He came to talk to me. I really liked that. It's not his fault. He's not the one to blame. And that's what I told him. I really appreciate that he came to see me,” Garcia said.

The U.S. struggled in the match and Garcia suggested some of this had to do with scars Belgium inflicted on them when they beat the Americans 5-2 in Atlanta in a March friendly.

“At some points of the game you got the feeling that was in their heads,” he said.

Belgium are up against Spain next in Los Angeles on Friday but without midfielder Amadou Onana, who left the pitch in the first half with a knee injury.

He later re-emerged on crutches and Garcia said it looked a serious setback which might end his participation in the tournament.

“We feel bad for him, but now that we are in the quarter-finals, we want to go to the semis,” Garcia added. REUTERS