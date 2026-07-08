Baller League investor APEX moves into women’s football

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LONDON, July 7 - Sports investment firm APEX announced on Tuesday that it had taken up a partnership and strategic stake with Canada’s first professional Women’s Football League, Northern Super League, marking the first private equity investment in a women’s football league worldwide.

APEX, whose portfolio includes digital soccer league Baller League and the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team, will invest 30 million Canadian dollars ($21 million) in the competition, according to a source close to the deal, to support growth in areas such as commercial operation and digital innovation.

“With the right capital and commercial infrastructure behind it, the sport has the opportunity to unlock significant long-term value globally. The NSL delivered in season one. Now we are excited to help enable the next phase of growth,” Antonio Cacorino, Founder & CEO of APEX, said in a statement.

This is APEX’s second investment under its Sports Growth Fund, which invests in emerging sports assets valued between 50 million euros ($57.13 million) and 500 million euros ($571.25 million) possessing long-term potential.

The league features six clubs and completed its first season, with Vancouver Rise FC winning the inaugural title. NSL generated more than $30 million CAD in league-wide revenue before any media rights monetisation.

"In just one season, the Northern Super League demonstrated that there is significant demand for professional women's football in Canada. This investment from APEX reflects confidence not only in the progress we have made, but in the opportunity that lies ahead,” President of the NSL, Christina Litz, said in a statement. REUTERS