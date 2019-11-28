Ball boy's 'assist' in Spurs comeback

LONDON • A bold substitution and a quick-thinking ball boy helped Jose Mourinho turn around his Champions League and home debut with Tottenham.

It could not have started worse as the hosts conceded twice inside 19 minutes to Greece's Olympiakos.

Needing a decisive intervention from Mourinho in his second match in charge, he replaced Eric Dier in the 29th minute with a more attacking midfielder in Christian Eriksen.

That call proved to be the right one as Spurs sealed their place in the last 16 with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday, going through as runners-up in Group B with a game to spare.

Just like Group C winners Manchester City, who progressed after a 1-1 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich cannot be caught by Mourinho's men after their 6-0 away thrashing of Red Star Belgrade.

Despite being run ragged by Olympiakos, who scored through Youssef El-Arabi and Ruben Semedo, Spurs pulled one back in first-half stoppage time when Dele Alli tapped in after Yassine Meriah completely missed the ball while attempting to clear.

And five minutes after the break, they were level.

The ball boy's speed in retrieving a ball that had gone out of play allowed Serge Aurier to launch it towards Lucas Moura, who crossed for Harry Kane to side-foot home.

1 This is the first time in 14 games that a Jose Mourinho side had come from two goals down to win a Champions League game.

Alli then turned provider in setting up the third goal, with his cross converted by Aurier and Kane's header from Eriksen's free kick completed the fightback.

Afterwards, Mourinho hailed the ball boy's "intelligence", saying: "I was between 10 and 16 years old, a very good ball boy and the kid is a very good ball boy.

"He understands the game, reads the game, he's not there just to look to the stands or to the lights or to the scarves, he's there living the game and playing the game very, very well.

"In the end, I wanted to invite him to the dressing room to celebrate with us, but he disappeared."

Against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, he expects "the boys to start without ghosts, open and confident".

He also apologised to Dier for hauling him off early.

Calling it the most difficult moment of the game, he added: "Hurt the player but hurt myself. Not easy for the player, but not easy for myself. I thought I needed a second creative player who could play with Alli in that triangle."

Pundits agreed with his decision, with Jermaine Jenas telling BT Sport the England international looked "a bit sluggish".

Michael Owen told the broadcaster that Eriksen, who is reportedly unsettled as his contract expires next summer, may now sign an extension owing to Mourinho's faith in him.

He said: "There is no question that Jose coming in means Tottenham would have more chance of keeping those players (including Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld) who are having contractual problems.

"Certainly, people like Harry Kane will be desperate for Christian to stay."

