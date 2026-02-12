Balestier Khalsa’s Masahiro Sugita seeks to lead by example to end six-match losing streak

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – As one of the vital cogs in the team, Masahiro Sugita is hoping both his words and actions will prove inspirational as Balestier Khalsa attempt to dig themselves out of the rut they are in.

With the Tigers on a six-match losing streak in all competitions, including four straight defeats in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), the Japanese midfielder has taken on a bigger leadership role in a bid to reverse the trend.

Ahead of their league clash against bottom side Young Lions at Bishan Stadium on Feb 13, the 26-year-old said: “When I first came to Balestier, I just showed the attitude, but after three seasons... I’m not a new player any more and I think I should be one of the leaders in this team.

“Sometimes I try to control the game on and off the pitch... I talk to people a lot... I try to motivate the young players also.”

The Tigers are hurting after conceding 15 goals and scoring just three in the losses to Hougang United, Albirex Niigata, Lion City Sailors and BG Tampines Rovers, besides their 5-1 aggregate defeat by the Sailors over two legs of the Singapore Cup semi-finals.

Sugita said on Feb 12: “It is a difficult challenge for us because we lost six games in a row. These are not good results and not what we wanted.

“This game (Young Lions) will not be easy. It’s a tough game, but we need to win and we have to win this game.”

Tigers coach Marko Kraljevic described Sugita as an “amazing guy” and one of the key players in the team.

The 60-year-old Croat added: “His work rate shows and he runs 12 to 13km per game – it is what (English) Premier League players are doing and it is amazing, hard work. He is a good example of leadership and you show it by example, not just by talking.

“Of course, he is one of our main players. He never misses training and he has a good attitude, good character and tries to win every game. There are really not many players like him.”

The Aichi-born Sugita grew up playing in the local leagues before joining the youth team of J1 League side Nagoya Grampus, when he was convinced by then Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga to come to Singapore in 2022.

Sugita said: “Honestly, it was hard because my dream was to play in Japan... It was not easy to decide, but I’m happy with this decision.”

He helped Albirex win the 2022 SPL title, before moving to Balestier the following year.

Under former coach Peter de Roo, Balestier finished fourth in back-to-back seasons, and that was what motivated Sugita to stay with the Tigers.

He said: “My target is contributing to the team, be it to score or assist, and these targets have not changed much since I came here and I just do my best for the club.”

As Sugita enters his fifth year in Singapore, he will soon be eligible for naturalisation – satisfying the five-year residency rule to turn out for an adopted country at senior level.

When asked if he wants to play for the Singapore national team, Sugita said: “Yeah... I’ll consider it.”

The last player who was naturalised for Singapore was his former compatriot and Sailors star Kyoga Nakamura.

On the clash against the Young Lions, Kraljevic is eyeing a win for sixth-placed Balestier in their bid to secure a top-four finish this season.

He said: “We were fourth on the table and in the semi-final of the Singapore Cup.

“It was good, but suddenly after New Year’s, we have few injuries and a few red cards.

“This is no excuse for anything, but this is the fact. We need to go out there and win the game, and we want to climb up the table.”

His counterpart Firdaus Kassim is aiming to build on the progress of the Young Lions in recent matches.

“We’ll continue building steadily with this young group – taking small wins within games, and staying consistent in our application and belief. We look forward to the challenge against Balestier Khalsa.”

BG Tampines Rovers v Albirex Niigata (Feb 14, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

With only a point separating the Stags and the White Swans, both sides will not want to drop points as they try to keep pace with league leaders Sailors.

Geylang International v Hougang United (Feb 15, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

Both sides struggled to score this season, having notched 11 goals in nine league games. But the Eagles, who scored three last time out, will want to solidify fourth spot as they face the fifth-placed Cheetahs.

Lion City Sailors v Tanjong Pagar United (Feb 15, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

The Sailors, who recently parted ways with coach Aleksandar Rankovic, could only beat the Young Lions 2-0 on Feb 8. The leaders have the chance to make it 10 wins in a row when they face the lowly Jaguars, who have four points from nine matches.