Bale, Ramsey link the key for Wales

BAKU • Five years after starring as Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - their biggest achievement at a major tournament - Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey rediscovered their best form in Wednesday's 2-0 Group A win over Turkey, showing both poise and maturity.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey scored the opener from Bale's ball over the top which split the Turks' defence, before the Real Madrid forward set up Connor Roberts' effort five minutes into added time to take a giant leap towards the last 16.

The pair have played together at international level since Ramsey, 30, made his Wales debut in 2008 and between them, they created four chances against Turkey, who slumped to their second straight loss.

Bale has faced criticism for his goal drought for the Dragons - the captain had a glorious opportunity to end a barren run dating back to October 2019 when he was upended in the box by Zeki Celik following a driving run, only to blast his penalty into the stands.

However, he remains Wales' most potent creative force, laying on six goals from his last nine appearances and his chemistry with Ramsey is what makes the team tick.

"The connection has been there for many years. We've done it for a while now," the 31-year-old said. "We always play for the shirt, we work hard together as a team and it was great for him to get the first goal, get us off to a good start.

"Hopefully, we can play together well until the end of the tournament. We're in a fantastic position now.

"If you'd have offered us four points after the first two games before the tournament started, we definitely would have taken it."

Bale had a stop-start season on loan at Tottenham last term, while Ramsey has had even worse fitness issues, playing just 110 minutes in the last two months of the Serie A season.

Other key starters like Daniel James, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies and Joe Allen also had bit-part roles for their clubs last season while Danny Ward did not play a single minute in the English Premier League as Leicester's backup goalkeeper.

But caretaker manager Robert Page hailed his squad as willing to run through brick walls, such was their pride in wearing the national shirt.

63% Wales' winning percentage (five out of eight matches, with just two losses) is the best at the European Championship.

"We've got a lot of players who are not playing domestic football week in week out. Is it the crest on the chest that makes them raise their game? It must be," he said.

"Playing for Wales is powerful. Everybody would walk on broken glass to get into this squad."

On Bale and Ramsey setting an example, he added: "He wears the armband for a reason.

"Everyone in life and football gets setbacks, and missing the penalty was a bitter blow for him but he reacted in a very positive way.

"If he hadn't taken the corner in the way he did we would not have had the second goal. Credit to him in showing character.

"He (Ramsey) put a shift in. He hasn't played that many minutes at domestic level. A phenomenal performance."

Wales now head to Rome to take on already qualified group leaders Italy on Sunday.

