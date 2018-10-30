Bale bears brunt of backlash after Barca rout

MADRID • Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos succinctly summed up the turmoil engulfing the Bernabeu as a "very f***** up situation" after the European champions were thrashed 5-1 in Sunday's Clasico by LaLiga champions Barcelona.

While Real coach Julen Lopetegui is certain to pay for the team's worst start to the league season since 2001, the club's players have also not been exempt from criticism, with Gareth Bale bearing the brunt of the backlash after their Nou Camp humiliation.

This was the first Clasico since 2007 not to feature Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, and many Real fans were hoping the 29-year-old Bale would step up.

But it was Barcelona forward Luis Suarez who stole the headlines with a hat-trick while Bale was hauled off after an anonymous display.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for the home side and Arturo Vidal added gloss to the scoreline, with Marcelo netting a consolation goal.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, former Real forward and sporting director Jorge Valdano blasted the Wales forward: "We keep looking at Bale because of his (S$150 million) price tag and that has created this illusion that he's some sort of world superstar, but the last five years aren't reflective of what Madrid paid for him."

Lopetegui's LaLiga win record at Real (four wins, two draws, four losses).

Spanish daily AS also cited Bale's failure to track Barcelona defender Jordi Alba as the "beginning of the end" while Marca suggested the forward went missing when his side needed him most.

"The Welshman was the one who was supposed to lead this side and show character - but he just resigned," columnist Jose Felix Diaz said. "He looked like he couldn't cope with the stage or the pressure."

And, after conceding five goals in a LaLiga game for the first time since November 2010 - ironically also against Barcelona - midfielder Casemiro felt the scoreline was indicative of the way Real have started the campaign without the departed Ronaldo.

"What we have shown today is what we have shown all season," he said. "We have to run, stand up, fight more. We are a disaster."

According to multiple media reports, former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is set to take over the Real hot seat, but B team manager Santiago Solari is also in the frame.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS