Bahrain part ways with Dragan Talajic after Gulf Cup early exit

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The 61-year-old Croatian led Bahrain to the title in 2024. However, they lost all their matches in the group stage of this year’s tournament.

Bahrain have parted ways with manager Dragan Talajic by mutual agreement following the defending champions’ early exit from the Gulf Cup, the country’s football association (BFA) said on Oct 5.

The 61-year-old Croatian led Bahrain to the title in 2024. However, they lost all their matches in the group stage of this year’s tournament.

Bahrain are set to compete against Uzbekistan, North Korea and Jordan in Group B of the 2027 Asian Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Talajic, who was a goalkeeper for Singapore Premier League (then known as the S-League) side Tanjong Pagar United from 1997 to 2001 and won the Singapore Cup in 1998, spent much of his coaching career in the Gulf.

He enjoyed success at Saudi club side Al-Ittihad, leading them to the 2004 Asian Champions League, and also won a League and Cup double in Jordan with Al-Wehdat in 2011.



He had served as Bahrain’s technical director before replacing Juan Antonio Pizzi at the helm following the team’s exit from the Asian Cup in February 2024. REUTERS