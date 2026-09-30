Bae Jun-ho fires South Korea into Asian Games soccer final with 2-1 win over China

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Bae Jun-ho’s late header against China on Sept 30 sent the South Korea men’s football team into its fourth straight Asian Games final.

OSAKA - South Korea came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over China on Sept 30 with a late goal by Bae Jun-ho, reaching a record fourth successive Asian Games final in men’s soccer.

The defending champions will bid for an unprecedented fourth straight gold medal in the final at Toyota stadium on Oct 3 against the winner of the Japan-Uzbekistan semi-final game on Sept 30.

Another South Korean gold would come with an added bonus for the players, who would earn an exemption from South Korea's compulsory military service for adult males as Asian Games champions.

For that chance, they have Bae to thank after the Stoke City attacker latched onto a long cross at the far post and volleyed home in the 82nd minute at Osaka’s Nagai stadium.

Lee Young-jun earlier headed in a corner in the 33rd minute to cancel out China forward Wang Yudong’s opening strike.

China bowed out from their first Games semi-finals in 28 years with some regret, after a run to the under-23 Asian Cup final in January also ended without a gold.

Defender Peng Xiao missed a golden chance to put the Chinese ahead for a second time in the 62nd minute when a poor clearing header landed at his feet right in front of the goal, but he sent a low shot fizzing wide of the left post.

The South Koreans flirted with disaster in the 79th minute when a diving Lee nearly headed a cross into his own net, with the ball flashing by the post.

Minutes later, Bae gave them breathing room, latching onto Eom Ji-sung’s cross to slam in the winner. REUTERS