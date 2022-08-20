Back to the dugout for Conte

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte expects to take his place on the touchline for today's Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite being sent off after a fiery 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend.

Both the Italian and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel were red carded, after the pair squared up following an angry handshake at the end of the full-time whistle.

They have since been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct, but unlike when a player is sent off, Conte and Tuchel will not necessarily get a one-match ban despite receiving their marching orders.

Unless he is told otherwise by the governing body, Conte will be in the dugout for Wolves today.

"We have to accept and have respect for every decision, but I think sometimes, this type of situation can happen," the Italian said at his pre-match press conference.

"It's not the first time... and it won't be the last time that two coaches are not in the right way or do not agree.

"But the most important thing is we have to move on, to have respect for each other. And for me, the situation finishes there.

"After this type of situation you can learn a lot. At the same time, I think that for many situations I was really good to keep calm and don't have an excessive reaction in the situation."

Earlier this week, Spurs made their seventh signing of the summer, completing a £15 million (S$24.7 million) deal for Destiny Udogie. The Italy Under-21 defender joins Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet as the new faces through the door at the London club.

Udogie has been loaned back to Udinese for the rest of the season and while Conte said "we are OK" when asked about his squad strength, Spurs' transfer activity is reportedly not done yet.

He will be without Cristian Romero for today's match after the defender picked up an injury in the Chelsea clash, while Oliver Skipp remains a long-term absentee.