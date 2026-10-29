Back to full fitness, Tampines Rovers’ Faris Ramli stakes claim for ticket to Asian Cup

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Faris Ramli in training on Oct 27 as Tampines Rovers prepare for a crucial weekend in the Singapore Premier League.

SINGAPORE – In the build-up to the 2027 Asian Cup, Lions coach Gavin Lee has opted for 20-somethings in attacking positions with Farhan Zulkifli (23) and Glenn Kweh (26) sharing winger duties, while Harhys Stewart (25) has also been used in advanced roles.

After returning from a long layoff, 34-year-old Tampines Rovers forward Faris Ramli is eager to show that old is gold as he seeks to earn a seat on the plane to Saudi Arabia for the Jan 7-Feb 5 continental showpiece.

The winger has made his mark in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) since returning to full fitness this season, with two goals in four league matches and a goal in the Asian Champions League Two.

On Nov 1, he will look to add to that tally and help his side overtake league leaders Geylang International in a top-of-the-table clash featuring two unbeaten sides.

Declaring that he is back to 100%, Faris told The Straits Times: “Competition for places is good and I have been very happy to see the younger players playing and making an impact (in the national team). Having to be on the sidelines was not easy, but I wanted these players to do well and I was proud to see it.

“At the same time, it was a motivation to come back stronger, fight for my spot. When I was younger and breaking through, I had to compete with the more senior players like Ridhuan (Muhamad) and others, so this is a normal process.

“You can control only what you can control so I want to get as many minutes as possible for Tampines and get the goals and hope that I will get the chance to be in the Lions squad at the Asian Cup.”

Faris, who has 93 caps, was recalled to the Singapore squad for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in September after a long absence.

His previous call-up was in November 2025, when he was an unused substitute in the historic 2-1 win over Hong Kong, which saw the Lions qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The veteran has suffered a spate of groin, knee and hamstring issues in recent seasons, which ruled him out for lengthy spells, forcing him to miss domestic and international matches.

His most recent injury occurred during the Singapore Cup final loss to the Lion City Sailors in January, when he suffered a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament on the right knee, which ended his 2025-26 season prematurely. He opted for a non-surgical treatment method called the Cross Bracing Protocol.

Despite facing one injury setback after another, Faris never thought of throwing in the towel.

“I had to be strong mentally but I never thought of quitting football,” said the father of three boys, aged eight, four and two.

“Instead, I reminded myself of why I started playing this sport in the first place. The ones that keep pushing me forward are the fans, my family and my kids.

“Especially my kids. They are growing and they are understanding a lot about life and football. I want them to see what I do for a living and witness my best form.

“Whenever I was down, I thought of that. Now that I am back, I want to keep doing my best.”

Tampines coach Nazri Nasir said that Faris’ return to action was vital for the Stags.

“He brings experience, quality and leadership to the team, and having him back is a big boost for the squad,” said Nazri.

“Having known Faris for some time, I believe he still has plenty to offer Singapore football and the national team. A lot will depend on how he settles into the season, stays fit and performs consistently.

“I’m hopeful he can have a strong season with Tampines and put himself in contention for the Asian Cup squad. Ultimately, it’s about taking things one step at a time and letting his performances do the talking. ”

Tampines Rovers forward Faris Ramli (left) celebrating with his teammate Takeshi Yoshimoto after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Singapore Premier League match against Tanjong Pagar United at Jurong East Stadium on Oct 11. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Fellow eastern giants Geylang, meanwhile, will be looking to consolidate their fine start to the season. The Eagles, who have won four and drawn one of their five matches, are just a point ahead of Tampines, who have a game in hand.

Geylang coach Noor Ali said: “ Derby matches are never easy, and we know Tampines have a quality coach in Nazri plus a strong squad. They’ve been showing what they can do in the league lately and have stepped up against tougher opponents in the ACL. Both sides go into this unbeaten, and we’re determined to keep our run going.

“Confidence alone won’t cut it, we have to outwork them and give everything to take the three points.”

Tanjong Pagar v FC Jurong (Oct 30, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

Jurong will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive SPL defeat here. They will be aware they have won their last seven games against Tanjong Pagar.

Hougang United v Young Lions (Oct 31, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Hougang have one draw and four losses in their opening five matches, while the Young Lions have lost all five matches and conceded 21 goals in that spell.

Balestier Khalsa v Lion City Sailors (Nov 1, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

The Tigers will face a tough test against the defending champions who have bounced back strongly after a slow start. After a 2-2 draw against Hougang, the Sailors won their next three SPL matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just once.