Back to basics for Klopp and Liverpool

LONDON -Jurgen Klopp has had to stew on Liverpool's 4-1 humbling at Napoli for longer than he would have liked.

The cancellation of the weekend Premier League fixtures, owing to Queen Elizabeth II's death, meant there was no quick turnaround for them to bounce back from last Wednesday's Champions League Group A opening loss.

Klopp has instead used the past week to identify their shortcomings and ahead of Tuesday's home clash against Ajax Amsterdam, he urged them to find consistency in their performances again.

Last season, Liverpool came closer than any other English club in history to winning an unprecedented quadruple. They won both the FA Cup and League Cup, and fell short only in the final of the Champions League and the final weekend of the Premier League.

This season, the Reds have yet to properly get started - they sit seventh in the Premier League on nine points.

Pundits have claimed the sale of key forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, their lengthy injury list and their lack of transfer activity in the market have all contributed to what has been a lacklustre first six weeks of the campaign.

But, for Klopp, it is all about getting back to basics, which means competing for the ball and winning those 50-50 challenges.

At his press conference on Monday, he said: "Yes (we would have like to have played against Wolverhampton Wanderers) but, for reasons we all know, it didn't happen and we respect that.

"We had four or five days now of absolute truth, not to knock the players down, just to make sure where we are now.

"This is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch, no pointing at each other. We all have to realise again that it all starts with defending the ball. We have to win a challenge again. It's the start of everything."

Despite holding an inquest into their Naples thrashing, Klopp admitted the proof of the pudding would be how they perform against Ajax at Anfield.