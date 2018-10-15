Back-to-back titles for Warriors FC women's team

Warriors FC's Nur Izyani and Tanjong Pagar's Yuki Monden tussling for the ball during the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Women's Challenge Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday. Warriors retained their title with a 6-0 victory. In the third-place play-off, Woodlands Wellington proved too good for Winchester Isla as they triumphed 5-0. They had also finished third last year. FAS president Lim Kia Tong presented the trophy to Warriors as well as medals to the players of the top three teams. He said: "It is a delight to see the standard of women's football in Singapore rise year on year, and we will continue our efforts to encourage more girls to pick up the beautiful game."