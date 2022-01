When August ended, Mikel Arteta was bottom of the table and leading the sack race while Tottenham had the manager of the month. While the season's second north London derby has been postponed, now Spurs are on their second manager of the season, with Nuno Espirito Santo one of six head coaches who has been axed, and below Arteta's Arsenal.

A judgment day for the Gunners has been postponed. Arsenal being Arsenal, it also raises the question if a remarkable turnaround is a false dawn.