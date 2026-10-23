Back in the goals, Sahil Suhaimi is soaring again with boyhood club and SPL leaders Geylang Int’l

Sahil Suhaimi celebrates after scoring for his boyhood club Geylang International in the 5-1 win over Young Lions.

SINGAPORE – As a Eunos boy, Sahil Suhaimi joined Geylang International’s academy when he was nine and progressed through their youth set-up.

Over a decade later, the 34-year-old forward has found himself back where it all started as his playing career winds down. After rejoining Geylang this season, he has scored two goals in four games to help the Eagles top the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table.

“I had many good memories and remember being a ball boy here looking up to big names like Indra (Sahdan) and Baihakki (Khaizan), so it feels good to be back at my childhood club,” Sahil told The Straits Times ahead of their next league match against Hougang United at Our Tampines Hub on Oct 26.

“Many players look for clubs at the end of the season and it’s not easy. I was given an opportunity and I don’t take it for granted. I gave the coaches my word that I’m going to work hard to prove myself.

“Geylang have made great signings and it’s easy for me to play here with familiar local faces like Nazrul (Nazari), Darren (Teh), Joshua (Pereira) and Anumanthan (Mohan Kumar) and we have a good combination with the imports too.”

As a youth player, Sahil idolised the 1.72m Eagles and national striker Indra, who has a small stature like him, but still became a prolific goalscorer.

After coming up through Geylang’s youth system, the 1.73m Sahil was picked up by the Young Lions, the de facto national Under-23s.

He enjoyed his breakout season with them in 2014 when he registered 10 goals and four assists in 18 games. After impressing with his pace and poaching abilities, he was drafted into the LionsXII and scored twice in the Malaysian FA Cup final win over Kelantan in 2015.

He also made his national team debut in 2013, notching 21 caps and one international goal. In 2017, he ventured overseas to play for Sarawak in the Malaysian Super League and trained with English Premier League side Burnley for a month .

After returning to the SPL, he had stints with clubs such as Hougang and Tanjong Pagar United, with whom he notched just two assists in 16 league and cup games last season before being released.

Back at Geylang, he has played his part in their three wins and one draw in their first four league games.

Eagles coach Noor Ali said: “Sahil joined us at the last minute as we were looking for a senior local player to guide our local youngsters. He is using his experience even in training and it’s nice to see him score twice already.

“It is all down to him working really hard. He has started his coaching career and has become more mature as he understands what is required to get the best out of players himself. If he had the same mentality 10 years ago, he would have become a top striker for Singapore.”

While observers like Noor felt he could have achieved more, Sahil has no regrets with how his career has panned out.

Sahil, who has also been coaching schools since 2023, said: “As footballers, we always try to give everything we have to take every chance we get, and I’ve been blessed to have played abroad and also alongside top local players here.

“I feel I have a few more years left in me and I’m still proving myself at this level. I want to score more goals and help the club do better than last season (fifth) and hopefully qualify for AFC club competitions next season.”

As they take on their former club Hougang, who are second from bottom without a win, both coach and player are not taking three points for granted.

Noor said: “We are not going to underestimate Hougang because it can be more difficult playing teams near the bottom who need points. They have a good team and perhaps it just takes time for them to gel and I hope it will not be against us.”

Young Lions v Balestier Khalsa (Oct 24, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

It has been different players but the same story for the Young Lions, who have lost all four of their games by at least three goals.

Balestier, who have been better than their sixth position in the eight-team table suggests, could do with a pick-me-up.

Lion City Sailors v Tanjong Pagar United (Oct 25, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Mark Jackson looks to have steadied the ship at Lion City Sailors with three wins and two clean sheets in their last three games.

Tanjong Pagar lost their last three games to the champions by an aggregate score of 18-0, but no longer look like whipping boys. After four games this season, they have garnered six points, just one short of their tally for the whole of last season.

FC Jurong v Tampines Rovers (Oct 25, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

A season that began brightly for FC Jurong with the signing of Japan legend Keisuke Honda and two straight wins has gone off the boil a bit with back-to-back losses.

On their home ground, they will look to re-establish their title credentials against contenders Tampines, the only team with a 100% record.