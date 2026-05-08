Back in the dugout, Hougang United coach Akbar Nawas plots upset against ex-club BG Tampines Rovers

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Hougang United head coach Akbar Nawas shaking hands with his players after their 4-1 SPL defeat by the Lion City Sailors on April 12, when he took charge of his first game after replacing Pannarai Pansiri, who is standing behind him.

SINGAPORE – Unceremoniously dumped by BG Tampines Rovers just 83 days into an unbeaten start, Akbar Nawas is back in the hot seat with Hougang United, who host the Stags in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match at Bishan Stadium on May 10.

With two matches left in the season, Akbar’s Cheetahs have nothing more than fifth place to play for in terms of league position. But they could still derail Tampines’ hopes of finishing second behind champions Lion City Sailors and qualifying for the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) play-offs.

Tampines have 43 points, two ahead of Albirex Niigata who could capitalise on any slip-up to secure a spot in a continental club competition for the first time, having converted from a Japanese side to a local outfit last season.

As tantalising as the revenge plot sounds, Akbar said: “What has passed is past. My focus is fully on Hougang now and preparing the team in the best possible way. Every game is important for us for our future, and we will approach this game with the same professionalism and intent to perform.

“I’m pleased to be back in the hot seat with Hougang. It’s a role with responsibility, and it’s about building a system that is stable and sustainable, and creating an identity for the club.

“I want to establish a clear football structure across the first team and the club as a whole. We want to be competitive in the league, but more importantly, we want to build a strong foundation that allows us to improve consistently.”

The 50-year-old’s link with Tampines goes back more than a decade ago when he cut his teeth with their Under-21s while also assisting then first-team coach V. Sundram Moorthy in 2015.

He took over the first team in 2016, led them to runners-up finishes in the league and Singapore Cup, and led the club to the AFC Cup quarter-finals before leaving in 2017 to coach overseas.

He then took Philippine side Global Cebu to the Singapore Cup final and knockout phase of the AFC Cup in 2017, before winning India’s I-League with Chennai City in 2018-19.

After stints with Balestier Khalsa, and Thai clubs Udon Thani and Nakhon Pathom United, he returned to Tampines in 2025.

But his stint lasted just three matches – a 4-1 win over the Sailors in the Community Shield, a 3-1 victory over Cebu in the Asean Club Championship and a 0-0 draw with Geylang International in the league.

He parted ways with the Stags on Sept 11 and joined Hougang as their technical director 11 days later.

On April 12, Akbar replaced Pannarai Pansiri as Hougang head coach in the 4-1 loss to the Sailors. The Thai has since been redesignated as their assistant coach.

Well aware that building a team to play his style will take time, he wants his side to be consistent in their performance first.

“When I speak about identity, it’s about having a team that is organised, compact and disciplined without the ball, and composed and purposeful when we have it,” added Akbar, who has a three-year contract with Hougang.

“We want to control games through structure, make good decisions, and choose the right moments to attack.”

His philosophy is starting to have a positive impact. After losses to the Sailors and Albirex (4-0), Hougang beat Balestier (3-0) and Tanjong Pagar United (2-1).

Cheetahs captain Ryaan Sanizal said the team have benefited from working with such an experienced coach, adding that Akbar’s attention to detail extends to setting up proper pre-warmup activation zones.

The 23-year-old added: “Little things like these matter a lot. He understands what players need , is open to feedback, and offers two-way communication.

“With his player-first approach, he has steadied the ship and given us confidence that we have his backing. Improvement will be a process and it is down to us as players to show that.”

While the Cheetahs could have a say in who finish second, Ryaan said they are not looking at it as doing anyone a favour, adding: “These remaining games are chances for individuals to prove a point and fight for contracts.”

Meanwhile, Tampines could seal second spot and the ACL2 play-off berth if they beat Hougang and Albirex fail to defeat the Sailors , who visit the Stags for their final game of the season .

William Phang, the Stags’ fifth coach this term, said: “Every game has always been important, and we aim to conclude the season strongly. The upcoming matches are both crucial as we want to secure the ACL2 play-off spot for next season.”

Young Lions v Geylang International (May 9, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Without the suspended Ryoya Taniguchi, Geylang may struggle for goals against a Young Lions side who held on until conceding a 97th-minute penalty in the 1-0 loss to Albirex on May 4.

Balestier Khalsa v Tanjong Pagar United (May 9, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

Both teams have incentives to win – Balestier can ensure a third consecutive top-half finish, while Tanjong Pagar need points to avoid back-to-back wooden spoons.

Lion City Sailors v Albirex Niigata (May 10, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

Albirex will hope that the Sailors are in a charitable mood after winning the league, as they look for a win to stay in the hunt for second place and a maiden spot in the ACL2 play-offs.