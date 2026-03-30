Back from injury, Ilhan Fandi vows Lions will ‘go all out’ against Bangladesh

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Ilhan Fandi (far left) of Singapore in action during a training session held at the National Stadium ahead of the Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on March 31.

SINGAPORE – Over the past month, hundreds – and perhaps even thousands – of fans have been able to get their wefie moment with a life-sized standee of Ilhan Fandi at Our Tampines Hub, Bishan Community Club and Kallang Wave Mall.

Part of a travelling exhibition by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) – in partnership with The Straits Times and Playback Asia – the photo opportunity captures the Singapore forward in a celebratory pose. Supporters can also recreate his Thierry Henry-inspired celebration after a stunning 68th-minute winner in their Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong last November.

Ilhan’s moment, which sealed the Lions’ maiden Asian Cup qualification with a 2-1 win, is now etched into history. In the months since, the team’s achievement has sparked a renewed wave of buzz and optimism among local football fans, with the video of the goal racking up 78,000 views on YouTube.

After years of underachievement, Singapore football is the talk of the town again as the Lions gear up for the continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The spotlight will once again be on Ilhan on March 31, when the Lions take on Bangladesh in their final Asian Cup qualifier – now a dead rubber – in a homecoming party at the National Stadium in front of an estimated 30,000-strong crowd.

The 23-year-old returned to fitness only in late February after suffering a soft tissue injury in his left ankle during the Hong Kong game.

That match – where he came on as a substitute for a 28-minute cameo and produced an assist and a goal – was the last time he played in a professional match.

He has been an unused substitute in Thai League 1 giants Buriram United’s last four league matches and is itching to play against Bangladesh on March 31.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference at the National Stadium on March 30, Ilhan said it was “an honour and a privilege” to have his celebration as part of the roving exhibition.

The forward, who has five goals in 23 matches for Singapore, added: “It’s every boy’s dream to have that feeling as well. And I’m so proud to be Singaporean, for people to be taking pictures with that (standee).

“I’m really, really blessed. As for my injury, as long as Singapore qualified for the Asian Cup, whether I’m injured or not, I’m still going to be very happy.”

Substitute Ilhan Fandi was the star player for the Lions as he struck the winning goal in the 2-1 win over Hong Kong at a packed Kai Tak Stadium on Nov 18, 2025. PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE

Spending time on the sidelines has been difficult, and he credited his “positive support system” of family and friends for keeping him motivated during his recovery.

Not one to get carried away despite already cementing his name in local football history, he wants to carve out more special moments in national colours.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve achieved anything yet,” said Ilhan, whose older brothers, Irfan, 28, and Ikhsan 26, are also part of the 27-man squad called up for this international window.

“I went out there to do my job as a footballer, to play well and to just do well for my country, and that’s what I tried to do. So for me, I just need to stay humble, stay focused and continue to do my best.”

On March 31, the FAS is pulling out the stops to host a party for fans to celebrate the Asian Cup qualification with live entertainment acts by local artistes, including a pre-match performance by Shazza and a half-time segment by Ilhan’s sister, Iman.

Spectators at the National Stadium will also be treated to pyrotechnic display after the game.

Even as the action heats up in the stands, the Lions are focused on results on the pitch.

Lions head coach Gavin Lee said: “They’re (the players) are all very focused on putting out a performance out there tomorrow night. Even though we’ve qualified, we know our intention for this window and for this game is bigger than that.

“It’s for the Asian Cup. And so far, each and every day since we started (this window), I don’t think anybody has taken anything for granted, and we’re just looking forward to tomorrow to play in front of a big, big crowd.”

Ilhan added: “It’s a celebration for them (the fans), but we have to go out there as players to do our job which is to get the three points and to continue working hard. We’re going to go all out tomorrow.”