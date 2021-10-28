B teams get the job done for Arsenal, Chelsea

LONDON • Arsenal and Chelsea relied on their second-stringers as both sides moved into the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday.

The competition has always been a platform for managers to give much-needed playing time to those not always in the first-team picture as well as to blood youth team players.

Chelsea needed a penalty shootout for the second straight round as they edged out Southampton 4-3 after the score ended 1-1, while a much-changed Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0.

There were few outstanding players in both victories and most of those starting on Tuesday are likely to find themselves back on the bench when the English Premier League resumes this weekend.

That includes Eddie Nketiah, who grabbed the second goal for the Gunners after pouncing on a loose back header, with substitute Calum Chambers heading the opener at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old has not had a sniff of top-flight action this term, playing only in the League Cup, and with his contract expiring next summer and no movement on a possible extension, it seems he is headed for the exit on a free transfer.

Crystal Palace were interested in the academy striker in the summer but could not come to an agreement with Arsenal.

While manager Mikel Arteta admitted he could not assure Nketiah of more playing time outside of the League Cup, he praised the England Under-21 player for his impact.

"I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal," said the Spaniard.

"I'm happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side, I want him to stay."

On Nketiah's contract situation, he said: "We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn't either way.

"That is more and more common in football where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.

"I have no doubts what he can offer. Whatever you throw at him, he wants more and he demands more from himself.

"He has other players who play in that position and he has a personal situation, but I try to leave that aside."

Reserve goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the Chelsea hero as he made a string of late saves and kept out Theo Walcott from the spot to deny Saints a place in the last eight.

Both goals came minutes either side of half-time as Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead before Southampton hit back quickly through Che Adams.

Mason Mount missed his attempt from six yards, but Will Smallbone fluffed his lines after Walcott's miss, with the Blues now embarking on a gruelling schedule.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said: "I just said that now we have nine or 10 games in December. That's our own fault but we hate to lose. We go out and play to win.

"All credit to the guys, they gave everything. We have one day off mentally and physically then two days to prepare for Newcastle (on Saturday)."

League One side Sunderland also moved into the quarter-finals as they beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Loftus Road.

