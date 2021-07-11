Azzurri's restoration almost complete

LONDON • Roberto Mancini has made history as Italy coach before a ball is kicked in today's Euro 2020 final. Over the last three years, he has overseen a national record 33-game unbeaten run, surpassing Vittorio Pozzo's two-time World Cup-winning side of the 1930s and Marcello Lippi's 2006 world champions along the way.

But Mancini, 56, has refused to take credit for the achievement.

"Pozzo won trophies, which is more important," he said.

That is not wrong, but the former Manchester City boss is now one step away from joining Pozzo and Lippi in the illustrious pantheon of Italian coaching greats by leading the Azzurri to their first European Championship since 1968.

It would be a remarkable achievement, considering the state the national team were in when he found them. He took the job in May 2018 after lifting trophies across the continent at club level with league titles at Inter Milan and City, and domestic Cups at Lazio, Fiorentina and Galatasaray.

It was a daunting task after their humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The disgrace resulted in the departures of then-coach Gian Piero Ventura and federation head Carlo Tavecchio, not to mention public fury over the state of one of the four-time world champions, among international football's most illustrious sides.

Slowly but surely, Mancini put the shattered pieces back together, building a vibrant new Italian side in three years.

"Ideas like his have never been seen before with the national team," said former Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Mancini implemented a positive, proactive identity that leaned on the technical proficiency of Italy's players, and brought through the younger generation.

Results were not immediate. In their first six games, Italy won once - a friendly against Saudi Arabia. But the concepts he put in place became apparent as time passed, and the 1-0 Nations League defeat by Portugal in September 2018 remains their last loss.

INSTILLING A LEGACY In a short time, he has managed to introduce a modern style of football. I hope that it sets all the Italian coaches down the same path. ARRIGO SACCHI, former Italy coach, praising the impact made on the national team by Roberto Mancini.

Going into Euro 2020, the only doubt Italy faced was over their ability to beat the best teams. They had not been tested by a top-10 side since losing to the Portuguese, and with only seven survivors from Euro 2016 and a relatively inexperienced squad, the tournament may have come too soon.

However, Italy have put uncertainty to rest, demonstrating an ability to continue playing their own way regardless of injuries or personnel changes.

In a team without an established superstar, Mancini has taken on that role. Dailies Corriere della Sera called him "Captain Mancini", while Corriere dello Sport referred to him as "Mister Italia".

"Mancini is doing extraordinary work, without him, this team would not play this way," said former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi.

"In a short time, he has managed to introduce a modern style of football. I hope that it sets all the Italian coaches down the same path."

Mancini's team have won over neutral admirers, smashing dated stereotypes about dull, defensive Italian football along the way.

With nine players aged 24 or under in the squad and several of them starting regularly, there is also a belief this is the start of something special ahead of next year's World Cup.

Mancini has revived the national team, put smiles back on faces, and changed perceptions of Italian football. His work is already remarkable, but a trophy would ensure that his legacy lasts forever.

REUTERS