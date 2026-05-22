Azpilicueta to retire at end of season

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 12, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta before the matchn REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

May 22 - Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta said on Friday he would retire from professional football at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning two decades.

The 36-year-old played for Osasuna, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, with his longest and most notable spell at Chelsea.

He made 508 appearances during an 11-year stay at the London club and became the first player to win every major trophy with them.

He won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, one Champions League, two Europa Leagues, one Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. His 13 major final appearances for Chelsea also remain a club record.

"This season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it's time to start a new chapter in my life," Azpilicueta said in a social media post.

"I'm grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I've met and the friendships I've made along the way.

"To my teammates, coaches, and every staff member at all the clubs I've been lucky to be part of, thank you for helping me grow as a person and a player every day."

Azpilicueta joined Atletico Madrid in 2023, spending two seasons there before moving to Sevilla last year, where he has made 16 LaLiga appearances this season.

He earned 44 caps for Spain and was part of their squads at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. REUTERS