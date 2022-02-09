Azpilicueta inspired to complete medal collection

ABU DHABI • If this is to be Cesar Azpilicueta's final season with Chelsea, he wants to complete his trophy cabinet with the Club World Cup.

Since arriving from Marseille a decade ago, the Spain defender has won every major football title with the Blues, with the Club World Cup his sole missing medal.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and there has been no news about an extension, which indicates he could leave on a free transfer.

Barcelona are reportedly waiting in the wings and are said to have a two-year contract on the table, while other La Liga clubs are also keen on bringing the player back to Spain.

But the Chelsea skipper will only decide his future at the end of the season.

For now, his only focus is on today's semi-final against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in Abu Dhabi.

Azpilicueta, part of the Chelsea team to lose to Brazil's Corinthians in the 2012 final, said at the pre-match press conference yesterday: "I'm really motivated. In 2012, it hurt. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us.

"Maybe with time, you realise how difficult it is to get there. We saw how Corinthians prepared for the game. Sometimes, small details make a difference and, on that day, we weren't at our best. It hurt a lot.

"We're representing Europe. We know it's going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

Chelsea have taken a full-strength squad to the United Arab Emirates, although manager Thomas Tuchel is overseeing operations remotely, having tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

His assistant Zsolt Low will be in the dugout but Tuchel will still be pulling the strings.

"We're disappointed Thomas isn't here. We have to be ready for it. He'll be very important in pre-game and during it, he'll have a direct connection with the staff," Azpilicueta said.

"We have to adapt. We have the technology to communicate. Hopefully we fill the gap, step up and do the best for him."

Chelsea will be overwhelming favourites to beat Al Hilal today and reach the final, but Low is taking nothing for granted against a team led by former Monaco and Sporting Lisbon coach Leonardo Jardim.

There are few household names in a squad largely comprising Saudi Arabian players, but the bulk of them play for the national team like Salman Al-Faraj, who wears the armband for both sides.

Former Watford and Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo and former West Bromwich forward Matheus Pereira will be known to Chelsea's players, having played in the Premier League before.

"We have to take the role (of favourites) after winning the Champions League," Low said.

"We know we're a good team and play a good game, but Al Hilal are very good, with an experienced coach from some big clubs. We take the role as favourite but for sure it can be a difficult game tomorrow."

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is back with the squad after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. But Low was guarded over whether he or Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has performed well the past month as his stand-in, will be playing against Al Hilal.

REUTERS