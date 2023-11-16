Ayase Ueda scores hat-trick as Japan thrash Myanmar to start World Cup bid

OSAKA – Ayase Ueda scored a hat-trick as Japan got their bid to reach an eighth straight World Cup off to an emphatic start with a 5-0 win over Myanmar on Thursday.

The hosts were missing injured Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma but Feyenoord striker Ueda picked up the slack with a ruthless display of finishing in Osaka.

Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan also got on the scoresheet as Japan took control of qualifying Group B, which also includes North Korea and Syria.

The Samurai Blue hammered Myanmar 10-0 the last time they met, in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“I think I was able to show some of my strengths tonight,” said Ueda, before thanking the home fans.

“The qualifying rounds will continue, so I’ll keep my head up and fight. So please give me your support.”

The visitors held firm for the first 10 minutes but they were undone by a piece of skill by Takumi Minamino.

The former Liverpool forward, now at Monaco, picked out Ueda with a floated pass and the latter nodded it home.

Lazio midfielder Kamada made it two just before the half-hour mark, and Ueda gave Japan a third on the stroke of half-time, turning home a pass from Doan with a deft first-time finish.

The striker completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second half, turning home another sharp pass from Minamino.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made a flurry of changes once the result was safe, even replacing goalkeeper Keisuke Osako with 10 minutes remaining.

But there was just enough time for Doan to score a fifth, controlling the ball in the box before drilling it past the goalkeeper.

Japan have now won their last seven games, scoring 29 and conceding only five.

“My players prepared well for the first game, which is difficult in any tournament,” said Moriyasu.

“But they showed that they were willing to take on challenges. I think we could have scored more and we have to create more chances. Even under difficult conditions, we want to fight tough and win.”