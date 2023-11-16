Ayase Ueda scores hat-trick as Japan thrash Myanmar to start World Cup bid

OSAKA – Ayase Ueda scored a hat-trick as Japan got their bid to reach an eighth straight World Cup off to an emphatic start with a 5-0 win over Myanmar on Thursday.
The hosts were missing injured Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma but Feyenoord striker Ueda picked up the slack with a ruthless display of finishing in Osaka.
Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan also got on the scoresheet as Japan took control of qualifying Group B, which also includes North Korea and Syria.
The Samurai Blue hammered Myanmar 10-0 the last time they met, in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
“I think I was able to show some of my strengths tonight,” said Ueda, before thanking the home fans.
“The qualifying rounds will continue, so I’ll keep my head up and fight. So please give me your support.”
The visitors held firm for the first 10 minutes but they were undone by a piece of skill by Takumi Minamino.
The former Liverpool forward, now at Monaco, picked out Ueda with a floated pass and the latter nodded it home.
Lazio midfielder Kamada made it two just before the half-hour mark, and Ueda gave Japan a third on the stroke of half-time, turning home a pass from Doan with a deft first-time finish.
The striker completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second half, turning home another sharp pass from Minamino.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made a flurry of changes once the result was safe, even replacing goalkeeper Keisuke Osako with 10 minutes remaining.
But there was just enough time for Doan to score a fifth, controlling the ball in the box before drilling it past the goalkeeper.
Japan have now won their last seven games, scoring 29 and conceding only five.
“My players prepared well for the first game, which is difficult in any tournament,” said Moriyasu.
“But they showed that they were willing to take on challenges. I think we could have scored more and we have to create more chances. Even under difficult conditions, we want to fight tough and win.”
In an earlier match in Group I, Australia thrashed Bangladesh 7-0.
Jamie Maclaren came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick and Mitchell Duke netted a brace late in the first half as the Socceroos trampled all over the south Asians at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
The hosts were on the board in the fourth minute courtesy of a Harry Souttar header.
Brandon Borrello doubled the lead in the 20th minute when he latched onto a neat Connor Metcalfe cross.
Duke then scored twice in four minutes, nodding in a fine header from another Metcalfe assist before firing in a rebound off the post.
Maclaren did all the damage in the second half, firing in a cross shortly after the restart before pouncing again in the 70th minute. Lewis Miller then set up his third goal in the 84th minute with another neat cross.
“Seven goals, it could have been more, but three points and we move on,” said the hat-trick hero.
“I’m not even sure (goalkeeper) Maty (Ryan) had a save to make so I’m proud of the team, but we obviously know the next games are going to be harder.”
Australia are bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the seventh time, and sixth time in succession. REUTERS