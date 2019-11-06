Australia's male, female footballers to get equal pay

MELBOURNE • The Australian women's national football team will earn the same match pay as their male counterparts and have an equal split of commercial revenues for the first time under a new deal, local media said yesterday.

The national men's "Socceroos" team have historically been paid more than the women's "Matildas" and earned a greater share of commercial revenues.

But players had agreed in principle with governing body Football Federation Australia to strike a deal to ensure pay parity, Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper said.

The players' union, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), declined to comment on the details of the deal, but confirmed all parties were working towards the goal of gender parity in pay.

A PFA spokesman said it hoped the deal would be announced in the coming days.

Pay disparity between men's and women's professional footballers has been in the spotlight since the United States women's team, the two-time defending World Cup champions, sued governing body US Soccer in March, alleging gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.

The Matildas launched a campaign to pressure Fifa to provide equal prize money at World Cups ahead of the women's tournament in France in June.

The US women's team received US$4 million (S$5.43 million) out of the total prize money of US$30 million for their win.

In last year's men's World Cup in Russia, winners France banked US$38 million from a pool of US$400 million.

