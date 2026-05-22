Australia's Leckie grateful for World Cup chance after injury battle

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MELBOURNE, May 22 - Australia's 2022 World Cup hero Mathew Leckie is grateful to coach Tony Popovic for giving him a chance of being selected for the tournament in North America following a long battle with injury.

Four years ago in Qatar, Leckie scored a brilliant goal to down Denmark 1-0 and put Australia into the last 16 for the second time in their World Cup history.

Now 35, the winger-turned-midfielder is coming off an injury-plagued season with Melbourne City but is eyeing a fourth World Cup after being called into the Socceroos' training camp in Florida.

"It’s been a frustrating time .... but I guess I’ve just always had the mentality that I could get back," Leckie told reporters in a video call on Friday.

"Without injury when I’m out there, I’m still capable to be in good shape.

"I don’t feel like I’m slowing down in any way, and the key has been to try to stay fit. I’ve still got a lot to give when I’m fit."

Leckie struggled to get back on the pitch for Melbourne City following hip surgery in December but impressed on his return in April.

Popovic all but confirmed Leckie would be part of his squad if fit, and singled him out for praise after he played 120 minutes in City's shootout loss to Auckland FC in the A-League playoffs.

"It will come down to his body, but if you just look at the quality he could (produce) at 35 with no football under his belt, a young player can’t do that," Popovic said this month.

Leckie said he was glad of the compliment and was working hard to reward Popovic's faith.

"I’ve really put my head down in this camp and tried to work hard and do everything right to give myself a chance," he said.

"I’ll put my hand up to help any way the boss thinks I can."

Australia kick off their World Cup against Turkey in Vancouver on June 13 and also play co-hosts the United States and Paraguay. REUTERS