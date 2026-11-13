Australia’s friendly against Jordan moved to Qatar over security concerns

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Australia’s players had “overwhelmingly” expressed their view that the match should be moved.

The international friendly between Australia and Jordan scheduled to take place next week has been moved to Doha, Football Australia (FA) said on Nov 13, after security concerns were raised over playing the fixture in Jordan’s capital, Amman.

Australia, who face Qatar in the capital Doha later on Nov 13, had been set to travel to Jordan for the game on Nov 17.

The game, however, was relocated after Professional Footballers Australia last week said Australia’s players had “overwhelmingly” expressed their view that the match should be moved.

“We are very grateful to the Jordan Football Association (JFA) for accepting to relocate the match,” FA chief executive officer Martin Kugeler said in a statement.

“We know how much the Jordan team and fans were looking forward to welcoming the Socceroos to Amman.

“The dialogue with the JFA has been nothing but open, respectful and collaborative. They were wonderful hosts in Amman this week, and I thank them for their professionalism and flexibility. We look forward to welcoming Jordan to Australia in the future.”

Last week, Jordan also cancelled their international friendly against Indonesia at the request of the Indonesian FA.

Jordan launched air strikes on what it said were Islamic State militants in neighbouring Syria late in October in response to an attack on a church that killed nine people and injured 40.

Attacks like this are rare in the country, a relatively stable US ally, but a security officer was killed and another wounded in a stabbing attack in Amman in November.

Australia’s friendlies against Qatar and Jordan were intended to be part of their preparations for the Asian Cup, which was postponed until December 2027, following attacks on host nation Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement. REUTERS