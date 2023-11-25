Australia coach Gustavsson 'focused on Olympics' despite Sweden speculation

Tony Gustavsson has stated his commitment to remain at the helm of Australia's women's team until next year's Olympic Games following speculation he is being considered for the role of men's national team coach in his native Sweden.

Reports claim Gustavsson has been among several candidates interviewed for the role following the resignation of Janne Andersen after Sweden missed out on a place at the Euro 2024 finals.

But the 50-year-old, who has seen his stock rise since leading Australia to the Women's World Cup semi-finals, stressed he intends to stay in Australia until the Games in Paris in July and August next year.

"I'm passionate about the Matildas and, as I have stated before, I'm fully focused on qualification and participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics," Gustavsson said in a statement released by Football Australia.

"Our team's journey towards this goal is my primary focus and commitment."

Australia emerged unscathed through the second phase of Asia's preliminaries for the Olympic Games with wins over the Philippines, Iran and Taiwan at the start of November.

They next play Uzbekistan over two legs in February, with the winner qualifying for the 12-team football tournament in Paris.

"Tony Gustavsson is currently under contract with Football Australia as the head coach of the Matildas, with his tenure extending until the Paris 2024 Olympics," Football Australia said in a statement.

"Football Australia highly value his contributions to the team's journey and achievements so far.

"We are aware of speculations about Tony Gustavsson and the Swedish men's national team. Football Australia, however, does not comment on speculative reports or our staff's potential future engagements outside their current contracts."

The governing body said discussions on a possible extension of Gustavsson's contract would be "held at an appropriate time in the future, adhering to our standard procedures".

"Football Australia's immediate priority is the strategic preparation to qualify and participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics," the statement said. REUTERS