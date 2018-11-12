Austin blasts ref over offside goal, wants VAR

LONDON • Southampton striker Charlie Austin launched a scathing attack on referee Simon Cooper and demanded that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) be introduced after his goal was disallowed in Saturday's 1-1 English Premier League draw with Watford.

"It's ridiculous, they shouldn't be in the game," he told Sky Sports after Cooper, who was officiating only his second league game of the season, ruled that his shot had gone in off teammate Maya Yoshida, who had strayed offside, while the home side were leading 1-0.

"We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside. The officials cost us two points. They said it was offside, that is a joke."

The Saints had to settle for a point after Watford full-back Jose Holebas netted a late equaliser to cancel out an early strike from forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

Austin called for the VAR to be implemented to ensure correct decisions were being made by referees as Southampton, who have now gone eight games without a win and sit one place above the bottom three, were hard done by.

"People go on about VAR, they (referees) clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world, then give them all the help they need. It is a joke," he said.

"We feel like we have been let down. We started well, worked hard to be up 1-0 at half-time and we stuck to the plan.

"We didn't get beaten, but we should have come away with three points going into the international break... I'm angry as we should have won 2-0."

His manager Mark Hughes concurred, telling the BBC: "It is not good enough, the performance of the referee. All we want in a game is the key match-defining moments to be correct. The ref today is a little inexperienced.

"For goodness sake, he needed a bit of help. These decisions affect what we are trying to do here."

In Newcastle, Rafael Benitez's men claimed consecutive wins in the league for the first time since April to move a point clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Salomon Rondon's brace overcame the Cherries, who suffered a blow after Adam Smith was stretchered off in the first half with suspected knee ligament damage.

