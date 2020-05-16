Augsburg coach breaks rules to buy toothpaste

BERLIN • Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will have to sit out the Bundesliga resumption this weekend after breaking quarantine rules to go and buy a tube of toothpaste.

The 48-year-old was to have made his debut as coach of the top-flight strugglers in today's game with seventh-placed Wolfsburg after a two-month long wait when the sport was shutdown because of the coronavirus.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," admitted Herrlich, who said that he went to a supermarket to buy toothpaste and also skin cream.

"In this situation, I didn't live up to my position as a role model for my team and the public."

The former Germany international, who underwent treatment for a brain tumour in 2000, admitted: "I'm a risk patient, to be precise. I made a mistake by leaving the hotel.

"Even if I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this.

"Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training (on Friday) and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

He took over from the 53-year-old Martin Schmidt in March - 10 days before the Bundesliga was suspended - after penning a deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

Augsburg said Herrlich would have to be tested twice and give negative results each time before he can rejoin the team.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS