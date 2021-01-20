Auba's old magic returns to Arteta's delight, relief

LONDON • Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to scoring form with a double as the Gunners' rise up the Premier League table continued with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle on Monday.

They were facing an unlikely battle for survival less than a month ago, but 13 points from a possible 15 have lifted Mikel Arteta's men up to 10th and within seven points of the top four.

Aubameyang's struggles in front of goal have played a major part in Arsenal's difficult start to Arteta's first full season in charge.

Having plundered 44 goals in the past two Premier League seasons, his form has dramatically tailed off this term. But after seeing Aubameyang net his fourth and fifth strikes of the campaign, Arteta hopes his skipper can build on his display.

The manager said: "He needed that for his confidence and the team needs that to be successful. We were missing his goals, we all know that so to have them back is great for the team."

Aubameyang was not the only standout player, with the Gunners' dynamic young duo of Emile Smith Rowe, 20, and Bukayo Saka, 19, also catching the eye.

The pair combined as the latter slotted home the hosts' second goal and they are now the first English duo to combine for as many as three Premier League goals before either player has turned 21.

Since Smith Rowe was handed his chance following Arsenal's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-final last month, he has started all five league games since, with Arsenal's turnaround coinciding with his inclusion.

In that time frame, only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has crafted more than Smith Rowe's 10 chances, leading to praise from pundits like Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville. Former United defender Neville told Sky Sports: "He could play in the old Arsenal teams with the way he plays and he's only six games in... six games is unbelievable."

While Arsenal are on the up, Newcastle remain firmly in a relegation fight after a ninth straight game without a win despite Steve Bruce making eight changes following their defeat by basement club Sheffield United last week.

The Magpies enjoyed a seven-point cushion above the drop zone before yesterday's games, but their slump is of concern to Bruce, who had to deal with a fan group calling for his sacking.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS