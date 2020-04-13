Aubameyang urged to leave underachieving Arsenal

LONDON • Whether Arsenal can offer Champions League football will figure prominently in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's thoughts if the Premier League club are to convince their captain to stay come the end of the season.

But with just one year left on his deal, Gabon Football Association president Pierre Alain Mounguengui wants his compatriot to cut his losses in the summer and move to a club that is consistently challenging for the highest honours if he is serious about winning trophies.

On where he hopes the 30-year-old will end up, Mounguengui told ESPN: "I don't want to say that Arsenal aren't ambitious, but Arsenal don't have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned.

"So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he'd definitely find his place there.

"On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work, to attract the attention of the biggest and the most ambitious clubs."

Arsenal were ninth in the standings before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the Premier League on March 13.

Officials have since acknowledged that the competition will not resume at the start of next month and the remainder of the campaign "will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

The Gunners last played in the Champions League in the 2016-17 season and have lost two finals since Aubameyang's arrival - the League Cup in 2018 and the Europa League last season, leading Mounguengui to label the north London club as under-achievers.

"Aubameyang is a world-class player but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn't won a major honour, football is a collective sport," he added.

"Right now, he's at Arsenal and he's won nothing here. So it's a collective failing."

The Gabon striker joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for £56 million (S$98.7 million) and has since scored 61 goals in all competitions.

He was the English top flight's joint-top scorer last season with 22 strikes and has 17 league goals in the current campaign, just two behind leading marksman, Leicester's Jamie Vardy, despite mainly starting from the left flank.

REUTERS