Aubameyang close to signing offer, says Arteta

LONDON • Mikel Arteta claimed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract, after the Gunners beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Aubameyang put Arteta's side ahead in the first half at Wembley with a typically eye-catching strike. Japan's Takumi Minamino equalised for Liverpool late in the second half of the annual pre-season friendly between the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners.

In the shoot-out, Liverpool's young striker Rhian Brewster was the only player to miss, hitting the bar with their third penalty before Aubameyang calmly dispatched the decisive spot-kick.

As if Arteta needed any reminding, it was another sign of the influence wielded by Aubameyang, who is yet to commit his long-term future to the club as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Gabon forward has kept Arsenal waiting nervously during protracted talks and he demurred when asked in a post-match interview if he was ready to sign the club's contract offer.

"We are going to see, today we will just take the trophy and that is it," he said.

Arteta has remained confident the 31-year-old will stay and he insisted his talisman's status will be resolved to his satisfaction before the Premier League season starts on Sept 12.

"We are close," Arteta said of the contract. "He was magnificent in the FA Cup final (scoring both goals in the 2-1 win over Chelsea earlier this month) and again today.

"Big games, big moments, big players. He is responding really well to that kind of pressure."

For Liverpool, it was the second successive season they have lost the Community Shield on penalties after being beaten by Manchester City last term.

That is unlikely to concern coach Jurgen Klopp too much, given the champions' lack of rest and preparation since winning the top-flight title for the first time in 30 years.

ALMOST THERE We are close. He was magnificent in the FA Cup final (scoring both goals in the 2-1 win over Chelsea earlier this month) and again today. Big games, big moments, big players. He is responding really well to that kind of pressure. MIKEL ARTETA, Arsenal manager, on captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new contract.

"For these type of games you need the final punch. We created enough, had the ball quite a lot, but had to be careful of their counter-attack," said Klopp, whose side lacked intensity and their usual fierce, high-tempo pressing,

"A penalty shoot-out is always a little bit of a lottery and we were unlucky there, so congratulations to Arsenal."

Liverpool and Arsenal were back in action just 34 days after the end of the coronavirus-delayed Premier League campaign.

After only one week of pre-season training, it was a more encouraging result for Arteta, whose team emulated their FA Cup final win with another determined, tactically astute display.

Defending deep and attacking on the counter, with instructions to target Liverpool's young defender Neco Williams playing in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Gunners took the lead through Aubameyang's superb curler after he punished the rookie's cautious approach.

He celebrated the goal by crossing his arms in tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday aged 43.

It was his fifth goal for Arsenal at Wembley, making him the club's joint highest scorer ever at the national stadium with Alexis Sanchez, now of Inter Milan.

"I knew the challenge we were facing against this incredible opponent. Thank you very much to the players for the effort and the performance," Arteta said.

"I knew we would suffer in the second half. We didn't have the legs, but in the penalties the boys had courage to put things right."

Liverpool equalised in the 73rd minute when Minamino slotted home from close range for his first Reds goal in his 15th appearance since his January move from Salzburg.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE