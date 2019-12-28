Attitude, passion better than what new boss expected

LONDON • Arsenal have won only one of their past 14 games in all competitions, but Mikel Arteta was fully aware of the size of the task facing him before taking on the job.

After marking his managerial debut at Bournemouth with a 1-1 Premier League draw on Boxing Day, the Spaniard admitted that he was left fearing his players' heads would drop again after the hosts opened the scoring through Dan Gosling.

However, the Gunners fought back in the second half via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser, leaving Arteta hopeful his ideas were transmitting to the team despite taking charge only last week.

He said: "I'm very pleased with some of the things that I've seen in terms of attitude, character and the passion we showed, and the fight and the spirit the team showed.

"Spot on, and probably better than I expected over 90 minutes. A lot of things happened in the game (that) we prepared and they (the players) understood them.

"They tried to take them on board and we liked the final product at the end. There are no negotiables at this club, there are standards and they held them."

The 37-year-old also insisted his players' determination and body language were a particularly pleasing takeaway, especially as they trailed at the break.

BIG POSITIVE To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked into the building has been incredible. When we did the game preparation and were watching the opponents, where we could hurt them, we believed that he could be a key point. We prepared the game like this with him. He responded, did what he had to do, and we could've scored two or three goals because of him. MIKEL ARTETA, Arsenal manager, after restoring the troubled playmaker Mesut Ozil to the line-up.

"Normally, when you concede a goal, belief goes down and a lot of things that have happened in the past can come back," he said.

"But completely the opposite happened and that's a real positive."

His tough start to life in the Arsenal dugout continues with back-to-back league home matches with Chelsea tomorrow and Manchester United three days later.

But he is less concerned about getting a statement win over their "Big Six" rivals and more with ensuring the Gunners are "secure when they jump into the pitch".

He told Amazon Prime: "To attack better, to concede less on the counter-attack, to defend better and prepare a good training session for them to improve them, that's all.

"I'm still to learn a lot about the players, how we can help them more... we've just started, it will be a process."

While Arsenal are stuck in a rut, their next opponents appear to be happier on the road than drawing on home comforts.

The 2-0 defeat by Southampton meant consecutive league losses at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea for the first time since 2011.

After slumping to their fifth top-flight defeat in seven games thanks to strikes from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond, Blues manager Frank Lampard bemoaned his team's inconsistent performances as they strive to finish in the Champions League spots.

Ahead of their trip to the Emirates, he said: "You need a form of consistency to come in the top four in the Premier League.

"Everyone is striving for it. We are in it at Christmas and people probably would have doubted that so we can probably be happy. But to move onwards we have to win more than we have at home."

ASSOCIATED PRESS, THE GUARDIAN