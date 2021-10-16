Attack with your Man United DNA: Solskjaer

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his forwards to "keep attacking with their Manchester United DNA" as the Red Devils aim to get back to winning ways with a trip to Leicester today.

United are winless in their last two Premier League games - a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and a 1-1 draw with Everton - and the manager has also asked his players to focus on one match at a time.

"We've added some exciting players going forward, we've scored goals, it's a nice time to be an attacking player for us as well, we need to keep that going, keep attacking, having Manchester United DNA," he said.

"As well as defending well, come together as a team and make sure we're hard to play hard against.

"I can't think Atalanta or Liverpool (in the next fixtures), only Leicester, the key is we think one game at a time."

After the adrenaline rush of Cristiano Ronaldo's return, reality has started to bite for United.

His goal spree, at the start of his second spell with United following his move from Juventus, papered over some cracks in Solskjaer's side that threaten to derail their bid for a first major trophy since 2017.

Hampered by inconsistent attacking play and defensive blunders, United have won just two of their past six games in all competitions.

A home League Cup defeat by West Ham and a limp draw in the league with Everton raised serious questions about their title aspirations.

But United are looking to extend their record unbeaten away run in the league to 30 games (W19 D10).

Solskjaer also defended his decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench for the Everton game, even after former United manager Alex Ferguson said the Portuguese star forward should have started.

29 Matches unbeaten on the road (W19 D10) by Manchester United in the Premier League, a record.

"He's an exceptional player, exceptional finisher, goalscorer, exceptional pro," he said.

"It's hard to leave him out and I think everyone would love to - how do you say, if you can go and play six games in six days and play the same XI every time, it's great - but we need rotation, we need to get to April/May with everyone firing."

France defender Raphael Varane will be sidelined for several weeks with a groin injury, while fellow centre-back Harry Maguire is not certain to return after a calf problem.

Fred and Edinson Cavani will not be available as well after playing for Brazil and Uruguay on Thursday, but Marcus Rashford is back in the squad and could feature.

Leicester will be without Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi through injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LEICESTER V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm