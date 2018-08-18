Football: Arsenal's new boss Unai Emery faces conundrum in fitting in fearsome foursome

The Arsenal attack is one of the problems that head coach Unai Emery inherited.
The Arsenal attack is one of the problems that head coach Unai Emery inherited. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

Coach has no way to fit fearsome foursome as top-heavy team are less balanced than Blues

stsports@sph.com.sg

It is a staple of mathematics that four into three won't go. It is a problem for Arsenal that four into four won't either: not without sacrifice, compromise and possible confusion anyway. Unai Emery can add the Arsenal attack to the issues he inherited.

Some would say they are the right kind of difficulties. Many clubs can only look on enviously at a quartet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. They are arguably Arsenal's four best players and almost certainly the four best-paid.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

What is Premium?

Match points: Chelsea v Arsenal
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2018, with the headline 'Attack conundrum for Arsenal's Emery'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!