Atletico's Lemar to undergo surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 16, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar is placed on a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File photo
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
21 sec ago

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar will undergo surgery after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during Saturday's 3-0 loss at Valencia, the LaLiga team said.

The 27-year-old, who joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2018, had left the pitch on a stretcher.

"Following tests carried out on the French player, the medical report from the club's medical services indicates that he has a ruptured right Achilles tendon and will have to undergo surgery," Atletico said in a statement on Sunday.

"All the best Thom, we wish you a speedy recovery."

Diego Simeone's side, who are seventh in LaLiga with seven points in four matches, play their Champions League opener at Lazio on Tuesday before hosting Real Madrid in the league on Sept. 24. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top