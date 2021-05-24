Atletico to lock in Simeone, 'Big Two' ponder change

MADRID • While Atletico Madrid are in talks to extend Diego Simeone's contract, which expires next June, by two years and intend to make him one of the highest-paid coaches in world football, there are question marks surrounding the hot seats of their two biggest rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Both are smarting from being beaten to this season's La Liga title - this is the first time in seven years a team outside of Spain's "Big Two" have won the league - and it appears they are facing a summer of upheaval.

Zinedine Zidane refused to confirm whether he will still be in charge of Real next season following the Spanish giants' failed title defence, ensuring their first trophy-less season since 2009-10.

Despite Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal, the Frenchman's side finished as runners-up, two points behind Atletico (86).

Local media reports have speculated that Zidane, the winner of 11 trophies across two spells as Real boss, will walk away in the off-season, with some suggesting that he has already told the Real squad of his intentions.

The 1998 World Cup winner strenuously denied those claims earlier this month, but he hinted on Saturday that changes were afoot.

"Right now, we need to be relaxed. When things have calmed down in the next few days, I'll talk to the club, and that's that, but today's not the day," Zidane, whose deal runs out next summer, said.

"Soon we'll see what happens, not only with me but with everything the club is planning for next season. You've (the media) said it already - we didn't win anything this year and we know what we have to do at this club.

"The fans are the most important thing, and they have to be proud of everything the players have done. We gave our absolute everything."

If he leaves, long-serving captain Sergio Ramos, who was an unused substitute in Saturday's game, is likely to follow the Frenchman out the exit. The Spain international is out of contract next month and his future remains uncertain after 16 years at Madrid, with no talks of a renewal planned.

Fellow defender Lucas Vazquez, an injury absentee on Saturday, also looks set to leave, with his deal expiring at the end of next month.

The situation is just as uncertain at rivals Barcelona, who finished third, trailing Atletico by seven points and are in danger of seeing talisman Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer in the summer as no extension has been agreed.

Coach Ronald Koeman has also been under pressure, with his side already ruled out of the title race before the weekend and only the King's Cup to show this season.

The speculation over his future intensified last week after new president Joan Laporta said that changes were imminent.

His predecessor Josep Bartomeu had appointed the Dutchman but Barca great Xavi Hernandez, who is at Qatari side Al-Sadd, is rumoured to be in line to take over.

Asked if Saturday's 1-0 victory over Elche was his last game with the Catalans, Koeman said: "You (the media) speak a lot about the subject, but I'm relaxed on it.

"If the club wants to change anything, they need to tell me about it."

REUTERS