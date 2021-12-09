Atletico still 'exciting' Simeone

PORTO • Diego Simeone has been a coach for 15 years, but, in his own words, Tuesday was perhaps one of the most "beautiful" days of his managerial career.

His Atletico Madrid side snatched a place in the Champions League last 16 by riding their luck to win 3-1 at Porto in a tense, ill-tempered Group B game as both sides finished with 10 men.

"I've been at this club for 10 years and the team always ends up exciting me in new ways," he said, as quoted by Spanish daily Marca.

"The difficulties, the fact that we didn't have three of our four centre-backs, but the whole team got involved in the game, gave everything, put their hearts into it.

"Today was a beautiful day, a great day. We are going to remember this as one of the classic Champions League matches of our lifetime, against a great team in a tough game. The game had everything - sendings-off, chances. Football, how beautiful."

Antoine Griezmann put Atletico in front against the run of play in the 56th minute, but their lead was threatened when Yannick Carrasco was sent off shortly after for raising his hands to Otavio as tempers raged following a foul.

However, Porto's numerical advantage lasted only a few moments as Wendell was dismissed for appearing to lightly strike Matheus Cunha with his elbow, sparking a melee involving the players and coaching staff.

Simeone's team saw out the game in typical fashion, ceding Porto the ball but closing down the spaces, and substitute Angel Correa clinched the win with a clinical finish in the 90th minute.

Rodrigo de Paul then added a third goal 60 seconds later but Porto earned a consolation penalty, converted by Sergio Oliveira with the game's final kick.

Atletico began the game bottom of the group but ended second on seven points, with Porto coming third with five and dropping into the Europa League.

"This match and this group-stage campaign sums up just what Atleti is all about," said Griezmann.

"We need everyone to do their bit to get to where we want to. We never stop believing."

Liverpool finished top with 18 points after winning 2-1 at AC Milan, who came bottom with four.

The Reds were the first English club to win all six Champions League group-stage games, an achievement that left manager Jurgen Klopp "filled with pride".

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi cancelled out Fikayo Tomori's first-half opener.

"Honestly I don't feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen. But tonight fills me with a lot of pride," Klopp said.

"It's not a prize (winning all six) and you win something. I'd have taken any points tally to go to the next round but 18 is the best so we take that as well."

The Liverpool boss made eight changes to the starting line-up and the German said he saw "so many good football things" against Milan.

"With that many changes... the boys have to then be confident enough to show how good they are," he added.

The last-16 draw will take place on Monday, with the first legs to be played in mid-February.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE